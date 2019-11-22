MENU

Dabangg 3 song Yu Karke: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha's chemistry is unmissable

Published: Nov 22, 2019, 13:50 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The badass and lovable cop Chulbul Robinhood Pandey is seen romancing his love - Rajjo (played by Sonakshi Sinha) in Yu Karke song and its peppy tunes will surely make you groove.

A still from the Dabangg 3 song Yu Karke (Picture courtesy/T-series official YouTube channel)
A still from the Dabangg 3 song Yu Karke (Picture courtesy/T-series official YouTube channel)

And finally, the video song Yu Karke from the Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3. The badass and lovable cop Chulbul Robinhood Pandey is seen romancing his love - Rajjo (played by Sonakshi Sinha) in this song and its peppy tunes will surely make you groove. Bringing to us the tease and love game of Rajjo and Chulbul Pandey, Yu Karke looks promising with a dose of notoriety and classic chemistry that the franchise Dabangg gives away.

The makers shared the song and wrote alongside, "Dekhiye Chulbul Pandey aur Rajjo ka ek naya naughty andaaz with #YuKarke"

Check out the season's most whacky and mischievous song Yu Karke right here:

Earlier, the jukebox from Dabangg 3 was released with all the songs from the movie, adding to the humongous hype since the trailer was released. And now, the video has only added another high note to all the excitement.

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 20, this year. The film also features Arbaaz Khan and Saiee Manjrekar.

