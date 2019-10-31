Dabangg 3: The first song of the Salman Khan starrer, Hud Hud, is out and looks like a winner!

The music of Dabangg is evergreen, possibly one of Sajid and Wajid's best works to date. The soundtrack of the sequel became equally popular. And now, coming to Dabangg 3, ever since the trailer has been dropped, fans are already all excited for the film. Dabangg 3 is only 50 days away from its release and Chulbul Pandey treats his fans with the audio of the title track 'Hud Hud Dabangg Dabangg Dabangg' and it is out on various music platforms. Check out the actor's tweet:

The only thing that may upset his fans and the other users on YouTube is that it's just the audio and not the video. It would have been cathartic to have a glimpse of Chulbul Pandey for the third time, in a bigger, badder and massier world. Well, maybe soon.

Take a look at the song though and decide which out of the three films has the best title track:

Salman Khan always finds unique ways to surprise his fans, this time he shared the teaser of the song with his hook up step from the title track and released the audio of the song to create immense excitement among the fans.

From the remarkable entry shot of Chulbul and Balli, some whistle worthy sequences and punchy one-liners by both, the trailer shows how the film promises to be an action bonanza. There is also a bare-bodied visual of Chulbul, which has sparked speculation about a bare-bodied battle. Another noteworthy thing about the film is that for the first time, Chulbul will be up against a villain, with whom he has an old score to settle.

Dabangg 3 digs deeper into the world of Pandey, giving us a glimpse of how he became an Inspector and what compelled him to turn into a force of revenge and retribution. Given he romances not one but two gorgeous ladies this time, we expect some truly hummable and memorable romantic tracks by Sajid-Wajid. One of the reasons behind the legacy of the first two films was their music. Will the team get third time lucky?

All set to release on December 20, this action-packed potboiler is expected to wreak havoc at the box-office.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates