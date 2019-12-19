Dabangg 3: The Hud Hud Dabangg song undergoes some changes after it hurt religious sentiments

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A few weeks ago, when the title song of Dabangg 3, Hud Hud Dabangg came out, fans were elated to see Salman Khan back as Chulbul Pandey. However, certain groups were critical of the way the makers shot that song that led to an unintentional hurt of sentiments. And keeping this in mind, the makers have now made some changes in the title track.

Taking to its Twitter account, Salman Khan Films wrote- Keeping everyone's sentiments in mind, we have voluntarily edited certain scenes from the song Hud Hud Dabangg.

Here's the tweet:

When the objections were raised, Salman said, "Every time a big film comes there is always some controversy around it. At least, it is acknowledged that this is a big film and I'm happy about it. We had done a film with Warina, where the title of her film had led to controversy, which has been cleared and dismissed. So controversies do happen, they get cleared. I don't think there is anything in this film, that a controversy can be created."

But the controversy by no means is going to hinder the film's commercial prospects. Salman Khan is a massive star and given the antagonist, this time is the Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep, the film is expected to wreak havoc in the Southern markets as well. And for the uninitiated, the potboiler also marks the debut of Saiee Manjrekar.

The film is all set to release tomorrow on December 20 and is expected to take the biggest opening of 2019. The hype is real and so is the hysteria. Let's see how far the third film of the franchise goes in terms of profits and posterity.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates