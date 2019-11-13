Dabangg 3: The latest song, Habibi Ke Nain, is your new love anthem

The makers of Dabangg 3 have been releasing audios of the songs every day, and each song has managed to strike a chord with the listeners, and many are chartbusters already. Now, the makers have released the audio of the 6th song from the film, titled Habibi Ke Nain, a romantic qawwali style song, which has vocals by Shreya Ghoshal and Jubin Nautiyal.

A song straight from Chulbul Pandey's heart for the love of his life, this song again interestingly has a 'Nain' connection, in keeping with other romantic numbers from the franchise like Tere Mast Mast Do Nain, Naina Bade Dagabaaz Re and Naina Lade. Habibi Ke Nain has been composed by Sajid- Wajid and penned by Irfan Kamal. Music will be released across platforms by music partner T-Series.

Salman Khan took to his Twitter account to share the link of the song, have a look right here:

Till now, all the songs from the film have received a great response, and have received almost 26 million views already. The jukebox of the Dabangg 3 album will also be out today.

The much-awaited, Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 20 this year.

