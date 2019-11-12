MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Dabangg 3: The latest track, Awara, is arguably the best song of the album so far

Updated: Nov 12, 2019, 18:02 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar give you the best song of Dabangg 3 so far with Awara

Picture Courtesy: Official YouTube Page/T-Series
Picture Courtesy: Official YouTube Page/T-Series

The songs of Dabangg 3 have been truly amazing so far. But the best track was yet to come, and it's finally here in the form of Awara. Filmed on Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar, it will remind you of all the haunting melodies we were gifted with back in the good old days of music. But again, all we get is the audio and we are desperately waiting for the videos of all the songs.

Given Khan aka Chulbul Pandey romances two actresses in the third film of the franchise; the number of songs seems to have increased. But we need to applaud the fact that in the days of remixes and rehashes, we get an original composition that stays with you long after you've heard it.

Khan took to his Twitter account to share the link of the latest track and wrote- Pehle ishq ki baat hi kuch aur hoti hai. Take a look right here:

Awara is a soft romantic number that will touch everyone's heart given that it is based on the feelings for first love! Chulbul Pandey may be the badass cop, but this song explores a different aka softer side of the cop and his backstory with his first love, Khushi.

The song is voiced by Salman Ali along with Muskaan. The music is composed by Sajid-Wajid with Sameer Anjaan and Sajid penning the lyrics. Music will be released across platforms by music partner T-Series.

Dabangg 3 is one of the most anticipated films of the year and is likely to end 2019 with a bang, just like Dabangg 2. Salman Khan has already delivered three films in the 300-crore club and fans feel this could be the fourth one. After the release of Dabangg 3, Khan will gear up for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Prabhudeva again. It's all set to release on Eid 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

dabangg 3Salman Khanbollywood newsEntertainment News

Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena flirts with Sidharth, Mahira Sharma's huge fight with Paras

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK