Dabangg 3: The latest track, Awara, is arguably the best song of the album so far

The songs of Dabangg 3 have been truly amazing so far. But the best track was yet to come, and it's finally here in the form of Awara. Filmed on Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar, it will remind you of all the haunting melodies we were gifted with back in the good old days of music. But again, all we get is the audio and we are desperately waiting for the videos of all the songs.

Given Khan aka Chulbul Pandey romances two actresses in the third film of the franchise; the number of songs seems to have increased. But we need to applaud the fact that in the days of remixes and rehashes, we get an original composition that stays with you long after you've heard it.

Khan took to his Twitter account to share the link of the latest track and wrote- Pehle ishq ki baat hi kuch aur hoti hai. Take a look right here:

Awara is a soft romantic number that will touch everyone's heart given that it is based on the feelings for first love! Chulbul Pandey may be the badass cop, but this song explores a different aka softer side of the cop and his backstory with his first love, Khushi.

The song is voiced by Salman Ali along with Muskaan. The music is composed by Sajid-Wajid with Sameer Anjaan and Sajid penning the lyrics. Music will be released across platforms by music partner T-Series.

Dabangg 3 is one of the most anticipated films of the year and is likely to end 2019 with a bang, just like Dabangg 2. Salman Khan has already delivered three films in the 300-crore club and fans feel this could be the fourth one. After the release of Dabangg 3, Khan will gear up for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Prabhudeva again. It's all set to release on Eid 2020.

