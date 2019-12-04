Dabangg 3: The making of Munna Badnaam Hua is as entertaining as the song

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Munna Badnaam Hua from Dabangg 3 has taken over the music charts and is clearly the song of the year. Chulbul Pandey and Prabhu Deva's Dabangg dance moves, Warina Hussain's charm, and Badshah's rap ensured that the song caught on instantly and has taken the excitement around the film to another level.

The makers of the film have now shared a making video of the song, where Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva, Warina Hussain, Sajid – Wajid and Ashley Rebello talk about the Masti, creativity and thought that went behind making the superhit track. In the video, Salman also spoke how dance steps from Munna Badnaam Hua will surely hit the right notes. Interestingly, the belt hook step from the song has also gone viral, and the audience and fans have been grooving to the song and posting their videos across platforms.

Have a look at the making of the song right here:

The song has already garnered millions of views and is trending at the top spot. Watch Munna Badnaam Hua, the hottest song of the year now on –

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

