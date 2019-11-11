Dabangg 3: The much-awaited song, Munna Badnaam Hua, is out now!

The song Munna Badnaam Hua had created a buzz even before Dabangg 3 did. Now, the song is finally out and it sure was worth the wait! Sung by Kamaal Khan with rap by Badshah, Salman Khan's Munna Badnaam Hua sure sounds like a party starter. Listen to the song down below!

Salman took to social media to share the song with his fans. He wrote, "Kamaal Khan ki aawaaz, Badshah ka rap aur Chulbul ki dabanggayi; suniye #MunnaBadnaamHua."

Three songs from Dabangg 3 were recently released - Hud Hud, Yu Karke, and Naina Lade. While the songs sound like winners, will Dabangg 3 create the same magic as the first two instalments?

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and is all set to release on December 20. After this, Khan and Deva will reunite for another action-packed bonanza called Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, releasing on Eid 2020.

