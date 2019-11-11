MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Dabangg 3: The much-awaited song, Munna Badnaam Hua, is out now!

Published: Nov 11, 2019, 19:34 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The makers of Dabangg 3 have just dropped the third and most awaited song from the film - Munna Badnaam Hua.

Salman Khan in Dabangg 3
Salman Khan in Dabangg 3

The song Munna Badnaam Hua had created a buzz even before Dabangg 3 did. Now, the song is finally out and it sure was worth the wait! Sung by Kamaal Khan with rap by Badshah, Salman Khan's Munna Badnaam Hua sure sounds like a party starter. Listen to the song down below!

Salman took to social media to share the song with his fans. He wrote, "Kamaal Khan ki aawaaz, Badshah ka rap aur Chulbul ki dabanggayi; suniye #MunnaBadnaamHua."

Three songs from Dabangg 3 were recently released - Hud Hud, Yu Karke, and Naina Lade. While the songs sound like winners, will Dabangg 3 create the same magic as the first two instalments?

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and is all set to release on December 20. After this, Khan and Deva will reunite for another action-packed bonanza called Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, releasing on Eid 2020. 

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

Salman Khandabangg 3bollywood newsEntertainment News

Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena flirts with Sidharth, Mahira Sharma's huge fight with Paras

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK