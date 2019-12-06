Dabangg 3: The Naina Lade song showcases a playful chemistry between Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The songs of Dabangg can never be forgotten. The franchise now reaches its third film and Sajid-Wajid, the music composers, have a tall order to live up to the legacy of the soundtrack. The latest song of the action potboiler, Naina Lade, is out with its video and showcases playful chemistry between Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar.

The video is only a minute and 50 seconds long but is enough to establish the sweet romance between the leads. We get a young Chulbul Pandey, long before he became a police inspector. This melody shows Pandey is a hapless lover who's head over heels in love with Manjrekar. And she loves him too. Their romance is tender and relatable to all the couples who have done what these two do in the song.

It's too early to tell whether this song can become as iconic as Tere Mast Mast Do Nain, but it's a refreshing change to hear an original melody in the days of rehashes and remixes. Take a look right here:

If you all have seen the trailer of Dabangg 3, it's clear the conflict of the tale is in the form of Balli, the antagonist played by Kiccha Sudeep. And then begins the journey of the leading man of revenge. Dabangg 3 is all set to be the widest Hindi release of all time, with Khan eyeing as many as 5400 screens. Given the buzz, it's no doubt a bonafide Blockbuster!

And after Dabangg 3, Khan will gear up for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, releasing on Eid 2020, and this would be followed by Kick 2, slated for a 2021 release.

