Dabangg 3: The new song, Yu Karke, is a treat for all Salman Khan fans

Salman Khan seems to be on a roll, or should we say he has become busier than ever? We are saying this because Khan has been working round the clock for the last few months. He launched the trailer of Dabangg 3 a few weeks back, released two songs from the film one after another, announced his next year's film Radhe, went for the Dabangg Tour in Dubai, and has now unveiled one more song from Dabangg 3.

Unfortunately, we get the audio again, the song, also sung by Salman Khan, is a treat for all his fans. Titled Yu Karke, the number will remind you of his first song as a singer, Chandi Ki Daal from Hello Brother. The track is filmed on him and his wife, Rajjo, played by Sonakshi Sinha. And just like the last two films, it seems the two have playful chemistry this time too.

Khan took to his Twitter account to share the song and said- Listen to this number in Chulbul Pandey's voice. Here is the link:

Dabangg 3 is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. The trailer created havoc the moment it was up on social media and fans are waiting with bated breaths to watch the third film of the franchise. Prabhudeva has a tall order to live up to as Dabangg is one of Khan's most celebrated films as an actor. Not only his fans, but even his critics also reveled in watching him play a character that requires him to do what he does best- Entertain and enthrall.

Will Bhai succeed the third time? Going by the promo and the songs so far, it seems Salman Khan is all set to deliver another blockbuster in his career. All eyes on December 20 now!

