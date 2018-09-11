Dabangg 3 to be produced under Salman Khan's banner and not by Arbaaz Khan

bollywood

Unlike previous instalments that were produced by brother Arbaaz Khan, Dabangg 3 likely to be made under Salman Khan's banner - Salman Khan Films

Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan

Apart from his commitments to Bigg Boss and Bharat, Salman Khan is expected to reprise his role of Chulbul Pandey for Dabangg 3. While fans of the superstar will be treated to the familiar universe of desi Robin Hood and his Rajjo, the third part may see a change behind the scenes. It has been heard that the Khan brothers, Salman and Arbaaz, are contemplating making the third instalment of the franchise under the banner, Salman Khan Films. The previous two parts, both runaway successes at the box office, were backed by Arbaaz Khan Productions.

A source informs, "Salman and Arbaaz are yet to decide which production house will bankroll the film. The brothers have not been able to have a meeting regarding this owing to Salman's hectic schedule. They intend to sit down and pursue a discussion once he gets some time off from the shoot of Bigg Boss and Bharat."

It has already been announced that Prabhudheva will take over the directorial baton from Arbaaz for this part. The insider adds that the brother duo hopes to have clarity on the subject of production by this week, failing which the project may not roll later this month as scheduled. "If the details are not worked out this week, the project may be pushed to early next year."

Founded in 2014, Salman's banner has produced several films in the past, including the blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and the recent Race 3. "From the marketing perspective, SKF has long standing deals with multiple parties, which will allow Dabangg 3 to be promoted and marketed widely."

We texted Arbaaz who didn't respond till the time of going to press.

