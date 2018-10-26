Dabangg 3 to release in 2019?
Dabangg 3 will commence by the end of February 2018
Arbaaz Khan says he is aiming to release his next production venture Dabangg 3, at the end of 2019. "A lot of work on Dabangg 3 has been done. We have almost locked the script, cast and technicians.
Arbaaz Khan
Now, we are [working on the] pre-production, where we will finalise short-listed songs and start production designing. After that, we will do the recce of locations," he said.
Khan added that filming for the Salman Khan starrer will commence by the end of February 2018. "We are hoping to release the film by end of next year."
