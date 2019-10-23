Dabangg 3 Trailer: What makes this film bigger and better than the last one!

Salman Khan has been nonchalant and unfazed by success and failure and was defined by an unperturbed demeanour. With Abhinav Kashyap's Dabangg in 2010, he delivered what was his first fully-fleshed out character in years. Forget fans, even critics couldn't help but rave about his aura and charm.

Nine years later, we proceed towards Dabangg 3, now directed by Prabhudheva, the same filmmaker who resuscitated Khan's declining commercial clout. The trailer indicates this is going to be a step ahead of what we witnessed in Dabangg 2. Khan experimented with his film choices with Tubelight and Bharat, and as expected, the reactions were scattered.

Why can't Khan veer into unknown territories and explore his horizons as an artist? His father and writer Salim Khan once stated, "Salman Khan is a Superstar, not a character actor. If James Bond doesn't romance women, what's the point in being James Bond?" For this very reason, the actor is back to give his massive fan following exactly the kind of films they revel in.

There are a lot of takeaways from the Dabangg 3 trailer. The first being Khan himself, who looks fresher and more furious than before. The battle with the antagonists in the first two films stemmed out of ego clashes and superiority complex; things turn a lot more personal and tragic this time, with a love triangle clearly visible in the narrative. The antagonist this time is Kichcha Sudeep, and his Balli gave us major deja vu of his role in SS Rajamouli's Eega. The face-off this time is uglier and murkier.

The second one is how Deva has cleverly infused humour into the subject. Pandey is known more for his antics and childlike traits than his love for the profession and action. Sticking to the core of the franchise, Deva laces the action set-pieces with hilarious outcomes. In one scene, Khan rips his belt off that leads to his pants coming down, leaving the man he's about to beat to pulp shocked and embarrassed, and us amused. Guess he's not as infallible as he was back then. Even he can have an oops moment!

Third, we get to see a younger Chulbul, and his romance with newcomer Saiee Manjrekar, and how it all ends in an ugly bloodbath. Also, we are finally told why Pandey places his goggles at the back of his shirts' collars; it's Manjrekar who invents this genius idea. For all those who wanted the Dabangg franchise to be a lot more than the love story of Chulbul and Rajjo, here comes another track that may refresh your minds.

And lastly, as stated above, the scale and style of Dabangg 3 towers above the first two films. His past directorial works may be far from memorable; there are only a few names that can rival Deva when it comes to staging songs. Equal grandeur is visible in the action scenes, which are, once again, choreographed with slow-motion shots and effects. One of the last shots of the trailer is a glimpse of Bhai standing shirtless, showcasing that indestructible torso.

Chulbul Pandey is one of Salman Khan's most revered and celebrated characters of all time, and he has bid adieu to his Half Robinhood image long back. Currently, he's an intimidating police inspector who doesn't shy away from breaking into a burst of childlike laughter whenever he feels like it. In many ways, Pandey is an extension of Bhai, twice more charming, thrice more crooked.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates