Dabangg Reloaded Tour: This Salman Khan show is a blockbuster in Dubai

The Dabangg Reloaded tour is back in all its glory! Many prime locations across the world are the stop for Salman Khan's Dabangg Reloaded tour with the current one being Dubai. The Dabangg tour is making all the noise in Dubai as it has taken off to a good start with electrifying performances by Jacqueline Fernandez, Maniesh Paul, and the others that have left the audiences in awe.

The concert is being held at the Coco-cola arena in Dubai and the tickets for the same have already been sold out with fans still trying to get their hands on them. The show also boasts of names like Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prabhudeva, each giving their best shot. The performers delivered some thunderous performances, raising the bar in terms of style and steps. It was a grand event filled with euphoria and catharsis.

Rizwan Ahmed, an event organiser based in Dubai, posted multiple pictures and videos from the tour, and they may make you wish you were in Dubai, enjoying the madness of the crowd and the performances of the stars. First in line is a ravishing Katrina Kaif, looking breathtaking as always, take a look:

Then came Salman Khan, rocking the floor as effortlessly as he rocks the silver screen, dripping with style and swag. Check it out:

And here's a glimpse of Khan and Kaif's scintillating performance on the blockbuster track, Dil Diya Gallan:

Sonakshi Sinha danced to the tunes of one of her own chartbusters, Go Go Go Govinda, and truly set the stage on fire. We wish she did more dance performances like these in films:

Jacqueline Fernandez's dancing skills are known to all, and she didn't disappoint this time either. The actress is gorgeous and can truly burn the stage with her persona. It's always a delight to see her perform, both on stage and on the screen. Here's a glimpse of her performance too:

This just proves Salman Khan's international fandom and the insurmountable love that the people have for the superstar. The Dabangg Reloaded tour is the perfect build-up for fans of Salman Khan as his movie Dabangg 3 is all set to release in December 2019 and the recent release of the trailer has left the waiting for the biggest movie of 2019.

Apart from this action potboiler, Khan has another film coming up with Deva called Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is slated to release on Eid 2020. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, and Disha Patani. It happens to be the remake of the Korean action film, The Outlaws.

