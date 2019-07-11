Search

Dad diagnosed with cancer, 13-year-old streams for 10 hours daily to earn money

Updated: Jul 11, 2019, 17:10 IST | mid-day online correspondent

This kid who goes by the name zylTV says his father has stage 4 rectal cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Zyl

In a heartwarming incident, a kid that recently started playing the game Fortnite on Twitch is streaming for his dad. Twitch is a platform where anyone can stream themselves doing a variety of activities to ask for donations from their viewers. This kid who goes by the name zylTV says his father has stage 4 rectal cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy. Unfortunately, the family is running out of funds, so he decided to bring in some funds by live streaming on Twitch.

He has been putting in 10-hour shift playing Fortnite to raise contributions from strangers for his father's treatment. And his work has paid off to some extent, as his story recently went viral across Reddit, with a number of gamers pledging their donations for his father's cancer treatment. In an explanation on Twitch, the young streamer stated that last September, his father had originally been diagnosed with stage 3 cancer, but it spread to his liver and lungs liver over time.

"His cancer spread to his lungs and liver which brought him to stage 4 cancer. He is currently undergoing chemotherapy," the kid wrote in Twitch chat. "These are the circumstances that the doctors gave him: No chemo one-year death, three years chemo 20 per cent live. Please donate anything you possibly can. All money will go towards funding his medication. Much love from me and all of my family members." His family also seems to be proud of his efforts, with his ill father even appearing in one of his streams. His father explained that he's been left incredibly weak and is bed-bound most days, struggling to even walk.

