Father-to-be Rohit Sharma reveals why team-mates think he is irresponsible

Rohit Sharma reveals how his India teammates made fun of him when he broke the news of becoming a father

Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh

Cricketer Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh are expecting their first child and Rohit revealed that sharing the news was a rather funny moment for his India teammates.

In a podcast about life-changing moments, involving Rohit and former Australian captain Michael Clarke, Rohit said when his teammates got to know, they teased him. "When my teammates got to know I'm going to be a father, they were laughing at me.

They are like, you going to be a father? So, I was like what's the problem? My teammates laughed at me because of my mannerisms and what I have done in my previous years. They think I am irresponsible in a funny way. I am going to make sure that everything changes," Rohit was quoted as saying by playersvoice.com.au.

Later, when Clarke asked Rohit about how he felt being a n expectant father, he replied, "I can't wait to be a father. It is going to be a game changing, life changing moment in both our lives."

