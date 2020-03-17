Dada Ki Rasoi: This initiative by Shoaibe Dhebar will melt your hearts!

When Raipur's youth leader Shoaibe Dhebar began serving the poorest of poor a meal at Rs. 10 from February 1 this year, he wasn't aware that it would become a highly commendable project, inspiring others towards the path of philanthropy. On his part, Shoaibe just wants to serve. This is one of his many qualities, which he uses to the hilt, for the greater good of the society.

The project, known as Dada Ki Rasoi, literally translating to Grandpa's Kitchen, is organized on the premises of the Mekahara Hospital. At this year-round kitchen, a decent meal for Rs. 10 is being provided to the poor, hungry and deprived sections of the society. Quite obviously, this project is nothing short of a boon, a windfall for the downtrodden of society.

In fact, the locals in Raipur are all praise for the young Shoaibe for his enterprising spirit. Owner of a calm, patient and trustworthy spirit at a young age of 20, Shoaibe is a living example of charity begins at home.

Speaking about his 'Dada Ki Rasoi', Shoaibe says, "There is no age to serve and none to wait for. If you think this is the right time, well, it is the right time. Take a step, move ahead, none will stop seeing the dedication within. But you do have to take that step and this is how it all starts."

In fact, Shoaibe is a staunch believer of beginning early in life. He says, "The more you wait for your fate, the more it is late." Serving the local community of Raipur, Chhattisgarh's capital city was a longtime dream for Shoaibe. One, which was realized with this open kitchen idea.

The youth are holding the reigns today, be it the field of politics, music or sports. Therefore, seeing Shoaib, a young, dynamic leader, take the lead in the field of community service, is not just reassuring, but an extremely satisfying experience! May his tribe grow!

