Dadar in the moonlight

A midnight cycling ride this weekend will uncover the areaâs rich history

Dadar ke aage seat hain." No other phrase inspires so more happiness when travelling in a Mumbai local. But Dadar is so much more. A 1,200-year-old Buddhist flagpost still lies hidden in a parking lot near Shivaji Park while a 200-year-old milestone sits on the footpath outside Dadar station.

On a midnight cycling ride, organised by The Legend of Bombay Bards this weekend, discover Dadar's not-so-hidden secrets. You can either bring your own cycle and spares or the organisers will arrange for it. But be sure to wear sports shoes and comfortable clothing that is appropriate for cycling as you travel through history. Apart from a photo ID that is mandatory, do carry any personal medicines that might

be required.

ON June 15, 10 pm to 1 am

MEETING POINT The Park Club, Shivaji Park, Dadar West.

LOG ON TO eventshigh.com

COST Rs 699 onwards

