Mumbai: Locals seek CM Devendra Fadnavis' help to save Purandare stadium in Dadar

Residents take the year-old issue to Devendra Fadnavis' doorstep after gaining support from local MLA and former mayor Shraddha Jadhav



The original proposal was to beautify the ground, but it was hijacked by plans to build a gymkhana there. File Pic

Citizens batting to save Purandare Stadium have taken their cause to CM Devendra Fadnavis. Members of Purandare Stadium Bachav Samiti have requested the CM to stop the construction of a gymkhana at the iconic sports ground. The activists have also planned a cricket tournament on Maharashtra Day (May 1) to mark a year of their struggle to protect the ground.

Upon the demand of residents and sportspersons, MLA Kalidas Kolambkar wrote to the CM on April 26, asking for his intervention. Speaking to mid-day, the MLA said, "They don't want the gymkhana as they fear that it will result in restricted entry, and possibly privatization of the playground. Instead of improving the sports facilities, the BMC is constructing a gymkhana with a club, restaurant and wedding hall. I have promised the people of Naigaon that I will not let all this happen."

mid-day had reported earlier that the original proposal was to beautify the sports ground and improve the playing facilities there. However, the BMC later hijacked this plan and decided to build a gymkhana there for KEM hospital's doctors, complete with a wedding hall and parking lot. This paper has also carried a series of reports about the residents' to save the Dadar East ground.

Kolambkar said, "The gymkhana is proposed for doctors from KEM hospital, but ironically they come to play here only once a year. I have written the CM to intervene in this matter. Last month, he had promised that open spaces will not be compromised. I hope he takes note of this issue."



Purandare Stadium is one of the biggest grounds in south central Mumbai, but the gymkhana will eat into a lot of the play area. File Pic

CM's Office assures help

Officials from the CM's Office assured mid-day that the matter would be taken up by the appropriate department, but refused to comment on the matter until then. Repeated attempts to contact CM Fadnavis went unanswered.

Recently, the citizens' battle got a huge boost after former mayor and Shiv Sena corporator Shraddha Jadhav supported the 'Save Purandare' campaign. She opposed the proposal to build the gymkhana, and raised the matter in Works Committee meeting to cancel it.

What's at stake

The decades-old Dr N A Purandare Stadium is one of the biggest grounds in south-central Mumbai. The ground is spread across 20,424 sq metres, and is frequented by people from Dadar East, Naigaon, Parel, Wadala and Sewree. Documents procured through the Right To Information (RTI) Act show that after construction of the gymkhana, the play area will be reduced to 13,178 sq metres.

The plan includes a two-storey gymkhana with a multipurpose hall, squash hall, dining hall, restaurant and other facilities. It will also have a lawn tennis court, basketball court and parking area for members. The old stadium was demolished mid-March in 2017. The project, which was halted last year after protests by citizens, was resumed recently. However, residents have managed to stop the activity again.