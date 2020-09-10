Dadar residents must unite to tackle spike in cases

Dadar has been proving to be a big area, both literally and metaphorically, of concern after a huge spike in cases there. The prime locality has overtaken the number of Dharavi COVID cases and the increase has officials worried.

A report in this paper has authorities putting this down to increased testing, but this is only one reason as to why we see a spike.

There is also the fact that there has been some complacency and overconfidence among people. Even the educated and so-called aware have tended to throw caution to the wind, as the pandemic continues to test our patience sorely.

The shocking, crowded marketplace of Dadar with its maze of lanes near the station just before the Ganesh festival is a case in point. People were stunned to see shoppers jostle just like pre-COVID times and civic authorities, hopelessly outnumbered and unheeded, threw up their hands in despair.

The report also states that places like Shivaji Park are getting crowded. Let locals make a community-driven effort to get these numbers down. From housing societies where the committee is in charge to areas with residents associations, the effort to bring these numbers down must begin at ground level. This means the people must be at the forefront. Refuse to engage with those who do not wear masks, call out spitting. Insist on social distancing.

Cut out social, unnecessary visits to venues and to meet people. Public places need temperature checks. Help your building residents, if they are seniors and especially limit their necessity of going out. Do be careful about visitors. This is not being rude or inhospitable, it is simply about being sensible.

Dadar, let us never again see the crowds we saw recently. Bring those numbers down and play a role in it.

