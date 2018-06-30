Dadar Union felicitates Yashaswi Jaiswal for India U-19 call-up

Yashaswi Jaiswal, a left-handed batsman and a leg-spinner, was recently felicitated by Dadar Union Sporting Club for being selected in the India U-19 squad to tour Sri Lanka

Dilip Vengsarkar (left) felicitates young Yashaswi Jaiswal

Jaiswal, who made headlines while playing for Rizvi Springfield and later for Mumbai in the BCCI age group tournaments, keenly listened to former India captain and Dadar Union stalwart Dilip Vengsarkar's words of wisdom ahead of the Dr HDâÂÂKanga Cricket League which gets underway on July 8.

