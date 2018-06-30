Dadar Union felicitates Yashaswi Jaiswal for India U-19 call-up
Yashaswi Jaiswal, a left-handed batsman and a leg-spinner, was recently felicitated by Dadar Union Sporting Club for being selected in the India U-19 squad to tour Sri Lanka
Yashaswi Jaiswal, a left-handed batsman and a leg-spinner, was recently felicitated by Dadar Union Sporting Club for being selected in the India U-19 squad to tour Sri Lanka.
Jaiswal, who made headlines while playing for Rizvi Springfield and later for Mumbai in the BCCI age group tournaments, keenly listened to former India captain and Dadar Union stalwart Dilip Vengsarkar's words of wisdom ahead of the Dr HDâÂÂKanga Cricket League which gets underway on July 8.
Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Love story of Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo