MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Amitabh Bachchan to be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Updated: Sep 24, 2019, 20:00 IST | IANS

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday announced the news.

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday announced the news.

"The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for two generations has been selected unanimously for Dadasaheb Phalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him," Javadekar posted on social media.

The superstar was last seen in the film Badla opposite Taapsee Pannu. He is currently working on Jhund, a Nagraj Manjule directorial. Amitabh Bachchan also has a three-part fantasy film series, Brahmastra, in his kitty too, where he will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

amitabh bachchandadasaheb phalke awardbollywood news

Manoj Bajpayee to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK