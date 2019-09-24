Amitabh Bachchan to be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday announced the news.

"The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for two generations has been selected unanimously for Dadasaheb Phalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him," Javadekar posted on social media.

The superstar was last seen in the film Badla opposite Taapsee Pannu. He is currently working on Jhund, a Nagraj Manjule directorial. Amitabh Bachchan also has a three-part fantasy film series, Brahmastra, in his kitty too, where he will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy.

