Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Maniesh Paul to be awarded as Best TV Entertainer

Maniesh Paul. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/manieshpaul

Television host Maniesh Paul, who has been entertaining one and all with his spontaneity and wittiness, is all set to bag one of the most prestigious awards of our country - The Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award for being one of the best entertainers in the television industry.

The entertaining anchor, who is a popular face on television and has hosted many TV shows like India's Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Dance Ke Superstars among others, has been selected by the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation jury this year as the Best TV Entertainer.

Maniesh Paul will be honoured with the award on the occasion of 149th Dadasaheb Phalke Jayanti on 29th April at Chitrakoot ground.

Speaking about the award, an excited Maniesh said, "Dadasaheb Phalke Award is a prestigious Award, and I am thrilled to get this honour. I am grateful to the jury for selecting me for this honour. I am thankful to my audience, who has always showered their immense love on me and I hope to continue to entertain them always."

