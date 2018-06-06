Daddy Cristiano Ronaldo posts an adorable message for his twins on their birthday

He posted this picture on Instagram with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, twins Eva, Mateo and daughter Alana Martina

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his twins' first birthday yesterday. He posted this picture on Instagram with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, twins Eva, Mateo and daughter Alana Martina. "Congratulations, my dear children!" he wrote.

The Portuguese star striker recently cast doubt over his stay at Madrid by saying that he would be making a decision on his future in the coming days. A few minutes after guiding Madrid to a third Champions League trophy in three years, Ronaldo had said, "In [the] coming days, there'll be an answer about my future. It has been very nice playing for Real Madrid." Though Ronaldo later clarified his comments have been taken out of context, he has been linked with a move to former club Manchester United and French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronaldo is all set to feature for Portugal in this month's World Cup, beginning June 14. Portugal are grouped with Spain, Morocco and Iran.

