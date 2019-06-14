Daddy's day out

things-to-do

On Father's Day, treat your dad to a mix of exciting events and offers and make it a day to remember

The perfect gift

Choose from a diverse range of products and find the perfect gift for your father amongst vintage and pocket watches, designer pens, bowties and more at a market of home-grown brands.

Time 11 am to 7 pm

At BARO, Lower Parel.

Call 40344888

Deals for dad

Gear up for the Indo-Pak match and celebrate Father’s Day at a Bandra eatery where you can avail a 20 per cent discount on food and a BOGO offer on drinks from the happy hour menu.

On June 16, 12 pm to 1.30 am

At Drinkery 51, Vibgyor Towers, Bandra East.

Call 9137508118

Happy and healthy

Give your dad the gift of health through a complimentary neck and shoulder therapy performed by expert therapists, who will also explain the risks of deformities and prolonged pains.

Free

On June 16, 8 am to 8 pm

At All H.E.A.L Institute branches.

Call 1800-2124325

Drumming up fun

Bond with your father over an engaging session of drum circle at a city mall. Led by Amrut Bhat, a drum circle is a recreational activity where individuals come together and create music using a range of percussion instruments.

Free

On June 16, 6.30 pm

At Korum Mall, Thane West.

Call 41144444

Food for a king

Treat your father like a king at a Lower Parel café which has activities like burger building, cocktail and mocktail making and a pub quiz for fathers, and face painting and tarot-card reading for kids, among others.

Free

On June 16, 12 pm to 4 pm

At FLEA Bazaar Cafe, Trade View Building, Lower Parel.

Call 7045939983

