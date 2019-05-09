Dahanu couple arrested, fined for thrashing minor
The court added that if the accused had failed to pay the fine, they would have to serve an additional period of six months in jail
The Dahanu court sentenced a couple to one year in jail and fined them with Rs 50,000 for beating up a minor boy who had taken refuge near the grocery store to escape the deluge in August 2016.
The couple had mistaken him for a thief and hence assaulted the boy with lathis.
The court added that if the accused had failed to pay the fine, they would have to serve an additional period of six months in jail.
The accused, Ananta Nathu Shelka, 42, and his wife, Surekha, 38, own a grocery store in Shelkapada in Vikramgadh, Palghar.
Also read: Indian 'yoga guru' held for assaulting two women
Hindustan Times quoted the public prosecutor, RN Walvi telling the court, "It was raining at the time and the boy was attempting to find a safe, dry spot near the couple’s shop. However, when the couple spotted him they thought he was a thief and assaulted him with lathis."
A case was registered under Section 324 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code after the victim's parents approached the Kasa police station.
Other minor assault cases
In May 2019, the Virar police arrested one of the two accused who had allegedly raped a 15-year-old last month. The other accused is still at large. The arrested accused is a 28-year-old auto driver who stays at Phoolpada in Virar while his native place is Akluj, Kolhapur district. The police created a sketch of the accused with the help of the survivor and showed it to their informers. They got the contact numbers of both accused and on taking the CDR etc, they found it matched the date, timing and location of the crime, said an officer from the Virar police station.
In April 2019, a security guard was held for allegedly killing a minor and having intercourse with the corpse, the police said in Haridwar on Tuesday. The accused identified as Sonu Saini was working as a security guard in a poultry farm, who lured the girl to an unfrequented place while the minor's family was busy harvesting crops. "He allegedly tried to rape the girl but as she raised an alarm and started screaming, he suffocated her to death and subsequently raped her dead body," said Praveen Singh Kosai, Investigating officer in the case
