Dahanu couple arrested, fined for thrashing minor

The Dahanu court sentenced a couple to one year in jail and fined them with Rs 50,000 for beating up a minor boy who had taken refuge near the grocery store to escape the deluge in August 2016.

The couple had mistaken him for a thief and hence assaulted the boy with lathis.

The court added that if the accused had failed to pay the fine, they would have to serve an additional period of six months in jail.

The accused, Ananta Nathu Shelka, 42, and his wife, Surekha, 38, own a grocery store in Shelkapada in Vikramgadh, Palghar.

Hindustan Times quoted the public prosecutor, RN Walvi telling the court, "It was raining at the time and the boy was attempting to find a safe, dry spot near the couple’s shop. However, when the couple spotted him they thought he was a thief and assaulted him with lathis."

A case was registered under Section 324 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code after the victim's parents approached the Kasa police station.

Other minor assault cases

