Daily COVID-19 cases drop below 40,000 for 7th day

Modi chairs a meeting during his visit to the Serum Institute of India to review the COVID-19 vaccine development, in Pune. Pic/AFP

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 for the seventh time this month, taking the infection tally to 94.31 lakh, while the recoveries surged to 88,80,288, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data updated on Monday.

The total Coronavirus cases mounted to 94,58,149 with 26,922 new infections, while the death toll climbed to 1,37,474 after 382 more fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 88,80,288, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.81 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate declined further to 1.45 per cent.

The active COVID-19 caseload remained below five lakh for the 20th consecutive day. There are 4,46,952 active cases in the country which comprise 4.74 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. Agencies

Tamil Nadu lockdown extended till Dec 31

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state till December 31 subject to certain relaxations. In a statement issued on Monday, he said based on the discussions with medical, public health experts and district collectors, the lockdown has been extended till December 31st from November 30.

All-party COVID meet on Friday

The government has called an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation on December 4 that will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said on Monday.

