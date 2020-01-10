Daily dialogue

A year ago, artist Zeenat Kulavoor observed that every illustrator she had interacted with had one sketchbook reserved for the musings on daily life. Brimming with drawings that often made no sense, it offered an insight into the mundane lives of those who devote half their time to commercial work. This led to the genesis of Everyday, a series of zines that explore, literally, everyday life from different perspectives via her and brother Sameer Kulavoor's independent studio Bombay Duck Designs.



Everyday Volume 1

The studio is all set to launch volume 1 and 2 of the project. A 28-odd-page document, it combines the disciplines of illustration and writing, not something the studio has experimented with before. "Illustrators don't usually get to work with writers one-on-one. You get a brief from a client, you send your material and then the copywriter takes it up. So, this is a nice way to build that interaction," Zeenat informs. While the first issue features the artist-writer duo of Madhav Nair and Phalguni Desai, Anand RK and Rachel Lopez have worked on the second one. "I'm really interested in urban anxiety and when I saw Madhav's work, my first reaction was, 'Wow, that's creepy!' So, our zine's got a monster entering the Breach Candy Swimming Club. It's fun and light," Desai shares.



Phalguni Desai

Everyday also departs from the traditional art book format. Sameer maintains that the very idea of it is to be generic and specific at the same time. "The illustration doesn't explain the written material and the writing doesn't describe the illustration. We thought that there is merit in not establishing a literal connection and it is this, that we hope, fascinates the reader," he says. The studio has 350 copies of each volume printed — a combination of screen printing and offset. And if you drop by for the launch, you also get a free poster with the purchase of your zine, the cost of which will be approximately Rs 600.

On January 10, 12 pm to 7 pm; January 11, 11 am to 7 pm; January 12, 11 am to 6 pm

At Bombay Duck Shop, Attic Shop 3/4, Helal Building B Wing, Dr. Mascarenhas Road, Mazgaon.

Email everydayisazine@gmail.com



Zeenat and Sameer Kulavoor

