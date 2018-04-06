Dairy products: White knights for men!

Turns out, dairy products are associated with higher bone density and greater spine strength in men over 50 years



Turns out, dairy products are associated with higher bone density and greater spine strength in men over 50 years. According to a research conducted by the Hebrew Seniorlife Institute for Aging Research (IFAR), higher intake of dairy foods, such as milk, yogurt, and cheese, is associated with higher volumetric bone mineral density and vertebral strength at the spine in men.

Dairy intake seems to be most beneficial for men over age 50, and continued to have positive associations irrespective of serum vitamin D status. In women, researchers found no significant results except for a positive association of cream intake in the cross sectional area of the bone.

Study participants included 1,522 men and 1,104 women from the Framingham Study, aged 32-81 years. Researchers examined quantitative computed tomography (QCT) measures of bone to determine associations with dairy intake.

Shivani Sahni, senior author of the study said, "This study related dairy intake with QCT- derived bone measures, which are unique because they provide information on bone geometry and compartment-specific bone density that are key determinants of bone strength. The results of this study highlight the beneficial role of a combination of dairy foods upon bone health and these beneficial associations remain irrespective of serum vitamin D status in a person." The findings appear in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Density.

