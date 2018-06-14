Daisy Shah minds her business with swag

Daisy Shah applauds the way trolls, cinephiles have reacted to her line in Race 3

Daisy Shah

The line, 'Our business is our business, none of your business,' became viral as soon as the trailer of Race 3 released, and instantly became the muse of trolls. Daisy Shah, who mouthed the lines, is, however, unfazed by the mockery, choosing only to celebrate the way people have responded to it.

The actor, 33, says her co-star Salman Khan is happy that the dialogue is popular. Khan had even put out a video poking fun at the way people had responded to it. Daisy Shah says, "We never thought that this dialogue would be taken by the audience so well. It's fun to see people give their own spin to my dialogue."

Shah, who made her debut opposite Khan in Jai Ho, says she never asked for work from the actor but he has always been a mentor to her. "When the right project comes along [for you], he will be the first person to come and tell you. Salman makes sure that everyone grows along with him."

Also Read: This is how much Priyanka Chopra will be paid for Salman Khan's Bharat

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates