Daisy Shah unleashes her action avatar for Race 3

Race 3 has the audiences’ pulse racing with its high octane stunts and intriguing story line. Daisy Shah who essays the role of Sanjana, will be seen in a new avatar doing some adrenaline pumping action sequences!

Daisy Shah’s daredevilry will be one to watch out for in the movie. In order to keep the sequences authentic and give depth to her character, the talented actor refused to use a body double for the action scenes. Daisy had to put in a lot of hard work to perform the stunts and had to undergo intensive training in mixed martial arts. The actress rigorously worked upon her flexibility and agility as her character was required to perform hand to hand combat.

Commenting on the same director Remo D’souza says, "The hard work which Daisy has put in is clearly visible in the film. Audiences are going to see a very different version of Daisy Shah and they are going to love her".

Kudos to Daisy Shah on her hard work!

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films. Race 3 will hit theatres on 15th June 2018.



