Daisy Shah welcomes Lizzy, the newest member of her family

Daisy Shah's newest family member is all things love. Shah, who already has a pet chihuahua named Blessy, recently adopted a little kitten. As the actress stepped out to take her dog for a grooming session recently, she came across a homeless three-month-old kitten at the salon. Being an animal lover, Shah couldn't refrain herself from adopting the little kitten. The actress who never had a pet cat earlier ensured to get all the instructions right before she took the little one home.

Shah has named the newest member of her family Lizzy, who is all hearts, literally. The little kitten has a heart shape across her fur and it's too cute to be missed. The two little munchkins, Blessy and Lizzy are having a pawsome time together.

