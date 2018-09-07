Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin make it permanent with a tattoo

hollywood

While the couple hasn't confirmed their relationship yet, the two have been spotted with similar infinity symbol tattoos

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are taking their relationship to another level with matching tattoos. While the couple hasn't confirmed their relationship yet, the two have been spotted with similar infinity symbol tattoos.

Johnson was seen at a promotional event in a strapless white dress, which gave a clear view of the tattoo on her left elbow. Meanwhile, the lead Coldplay singer was spotted in Los Angeles with the tattoo inked on his inner right arm. The tattoo is marked with an XX inside the infinity symbol. On the work front, Dakota features in Luca Guadagnino's upcoming horror film, Suspiria.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever