Dakota Johnson highlights women's representation in film industry

hollywood

The 17th edition of Marrakech Film Festival kicked off on Friday (local time) with the screening of Julian Schnabel's 'At Eternity's Gate.'

Dakota Johnson

American actor Dakota Johnson who is a member of James Gray's jury at Marrakech Film Festival, opened up about women's representation in the film industry.

Reflecting on the fact that this year's Marrakech jury had more women than men, Johnson said, 'This jury happens to have more women and perhaps there might be an avenue for this to occur more often in the future, and I think that's awesome.'

'I am under the impression that there are many women involved in cinema behind the camera, in front of the camera, behind film festivals and in film festivals,' she added.

The festival was attended by Lynne Ramsay, Laurent Cantet, Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz, Lebanese filmmaker and visual artist Joana Hadjithomas, Moroccan director Tala Hadid, German actor Daniel Bru¨hl and Mexican director Michel Franco, confirmed Variety.

Talking about the impact of women's movement in India, D'Cruz said that she has witnessed 'a big shift' in the film industry with a lot of women-centric movies gaining popularity in the country.

The 17th edition of Marrakech Film Festival kicked off on Friday (local time) with the screening of Julian Schnabel's 'At Eternity's Gate.'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever