Dakota Johnson, Zazie Beetz join untitled Annapurna thriller

Dakota Johnson, Zazie Beetz will join Armie Hammer in the film



Actors Dakota Johnson and Zazie Beetz have boarded the cast of Annapurna Pictures' new thriller. The two actors join "Call Me By Your Name" star Armie Hammer in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Hammer will play a New Orleans bartender whose life begins to unravel after he picks up a phone left behind at his bar. The untitled film will be written and directed by Iranian filmmaker Babak Anvari while Lucan Toh of Two & Two Pictures, and Christopher Kopp of AZA Films will co-produce it.

The film has the release date of March 29, 2019. Beetz, 26, had a breakout role in "Atlanta", which also starred Donald Glover and Paul Simms. She will next be seen in "Deadpool 2", where she is playing the role of mutant Domino. Johnson, 28, recently reprised her role of Anastasia Steele in "Fifty Shades Freed".

