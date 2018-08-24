Daksh stars in DY Patil's win

football

DY Patil's Daksh Sojitra in action during the MSSA U-16 Div IV tie yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Daksh Sojitra, 14, notched up a fine hat-trick to steer DY Patil (Worli) to a thumping 4-0 win against Hind Vidya Bhavan 'A' (HVB) (Marine Lines) in a boys' U-16 Div IV league match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Striker Daksh opened the scoring in the 11th minute when he broke through the middle to latch on to goalkeeper Brooklyn Robinson's long kick and he then showed a clean pair of heels to the HVB defenders before slotting past the goalkeeper.

Later, Kalap Jain, skipper of the Worli outfit, provide a perfect pass for Kahan Mehta who made no mistake in finding the net for the second goal in the 18th minute as DY Patil went into the break with a 2-0 advantage. On resumption, Daksh managed to score two more goals to complete the win.

