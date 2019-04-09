Dalai Lama admitted to Delhi hospital with chest infection

national

Dalai Lama will be spending the next two to three days in the hospital under medical treatment, said Tenzin Taklha, his private secretary

Dalai Lama. Pic/Twitter IANS

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, was admitted to a private hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday with a chest infection, his aided said.

"His Holiness was feeling some discomfort this morning in Dharamsala. As a precaution, we came down to Delhi," Tenzin Taklha, his private secretary, told IANS.

He said the spiritual leader has been diagnosed with a chest infection.

"He will be spending the next two to three days in the hospital under medical treatment," he added.

#Tibetan spiritual leader, the #DalaiLama, was admitted to a private hospital in #NewDelhi on April 9 with #chestinfection, his aided said.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/MUY7EsrbB1 — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) April 9, 2019

The Dalai Lama had returned to Dharamsala on Monday only after meeting youth global leaders in New Delhi on April 7.

The Dalai Lama has lived in India since fleeing his homeland in 1959 after a Chinese Army crackdown. The Tibetan government-in-exile, based here, is not recognised by any country.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates