Dalai Lama lauds World Food Programme for Nobel prize

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Saturday congratulated the World Food Programme (WFP) for being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, saying hunger and poverty can only be eliminated on the basis of international cooperation.

In a letter to WFP Executive Director David Beasley, the Dalai Lama, winner of Nobel Peace Prize in 1989, said, "This is a recognition of the organisation's vital role in reducing hunger in the world.

"Through its actions to address poverty, hunger and malnutrition, whether they arise due to conflict or natural disasters, the WFP is bringing help to the most vulnerable and needy. It brings peace and comfort where often there is only desperation.

"The Nobel committee's honouring of WFP is also a reminder to all of us of our responsibility to do what we can to narrow the gap between rich and poor."

He further said: "As the current global health crisis reminds us, threats to the whole human family have to be addressed by us all, since we all want to be happy and free from suffering.

"Hunger and poverty can only be eliminated on the basis of international cooperation. As a firm believer in the oneness of humanity, it is my fervent hope that the award of this year's Nobel Peace Prize to the World Food Programme will inspire an intensification of efforts to ensure that nobody is left to die of hunger anywhere."

The Dalai Lama ended by taking the opportunity to express his personal gratitude to the many members of the WFP, people on the ground, as well as officials, for the tremendous humanitarian work they do.

