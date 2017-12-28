Dalai Lama says India can significantly contribute to world peace

The exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, said today that India, a democratic and stable country, can make significant contributions towards peace in the world

The exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, said today that India, a democratic and stable country, can make significant contributions towards peace in the world. The Dalai Lama said anger and compassion were all part of emotion, which can be controlled by ancient Indian knowledge. Addressing a conference on Ideas of Harmonious Coexistence: Religions and Philosophies of India here, the 82 -year-old leader said he would dedicate the rest of his life to revive the ancient Indian knowledge.



"I think India can make some contributions regarding peace. Only in a peace, real peace comes... This country being most populated and democratic is very stable... India can make certain significant contributions regarding a peaceful world."

"To decrease destructive emotions like fear, we must increase positive emotions like love," he said. The Dalai Lama said ancient Indian traditions can make a better world through education. Several religious leaders attended the conference. The Dawoodi Bohra Community's head Syedna Taher Fakhruddin Saheb presented the Syedna Qutbuddin Harmony Prize to the Dalai Lama.

Leaders of all faiths expressed their solidarity to the ideas of the Dalai Lama and emphasised that every religion promote understanding and harmony among human beings.

