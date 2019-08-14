Dale Steyn apologises to Virat Kohli after being ignored for series

cricket

Dale Steyn took to Twitter to show his frustration and while replying to a tweet, Dale Steyn said that the CSA selectors may have missed his number despite the pacer making himself available for selection.

Dale Steyn celebrates a wicket

Legendary South African speedster Dale Stey showcased his disappointment after not being picked in the Squad for the T20I series vs India next month.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) had announced the Test and T20I squad for the series with Temba Bavuma, Bjorn Fortuin and Anrich Nortje finding a place while Dale Steyn was dropped.

"I did… Obviously lost my number in the reshuffling of the coaching staff," the 36-year-old wrote.

I did... Obviously lost my number in the reshuffling of coaching staff. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) August 13, 2019

When a fan said: "The new selectors are obviously saving you for the 'big' games. (Who are the new selectors?)".

The pacer replied: "Apologies to Virat and a billion people for thinking they not (sic)."

Earlier this month, Dale Steyn announced his retirement from Test cricket, putting an end to a glorious Test career in which he finished as the country's leading wicket-taker in the format.

After retiring from Tests, Dale Steyn shed light on his career, saying, "Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much," said Steyn, 36, his country's leading Test wicket-taker of all time and one of the top 10 in the history of the game.

"In my opinion Test cricket is the best version of this game. It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally. It's terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what's more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all.

"So I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport... I look forward to continuing to play for the Proteas in the shorter formats."

With inputs from IANS/AFP

