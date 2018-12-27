Dale Steyn is South Africa's leading wicket-taker in Tests

cricket

"The fact that he is the best Test fast bowler that SA has produced, doesn't require my endorsement as his stats and record tell you that. He's fully deserving of holding the record for most Test wickets and I hope he goes on to take many more."

Dale Steyn (top) is ecstatic after dismissing Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman to become highest SA wicket-taker in Tests. Pic/AFP

Dale Steyn has become South Africa's all-time leading wicket taker in Test cricket after Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman became his 422nd victim on Day One of the Boxing Day Test here yesterday.

Zaman sent an outside edge into the gloves of Dean Elgar as Steyn moved clear of Shaun Pollock, whose record had stood for a decade following his retirement in 2008. Steyn, 35, has endured a long wait to secure a record which appeared his for the taking three years ago, with a succession of injuries slowing his progress considerably.

Pollock was among the first to congratulate Steyn. "A heartfelt congratulations to Dale," Pollock wrote Twitter. "He's been a fantastic bowler for SA for so long. His performances both home and away have been remarkable in so many ways.

