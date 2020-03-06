Dalip Tahil plays a legal eagle in Karan Johar's Guilty

Noted film, television and theatre actor Dalip Tahil will soon be seen in the much-anticipated Netflix original, Guilty. Directed by Ruchi Narain and produced by Karan Johar, the web movie Guilty stars Kiara Advani and will see Dalip Tahil in his most villainous role till date. A powerhouse lawyer-owner of one of the country's top law firms, Tahil will be seen representing the defence counsel in a rape case. An extremely shrewd personality, politically connected in the courtroom Tahil pulls out the big guns to ensure a win in the legal battle.

Guilty is a gripping tale about unravelling the truth of a college scandal in which a college heartthrob is accused of rape. The girlfriend of the accused navigates various versions of the story in search of the truth.

"The new age villain is more corrupt than ever before. I play the powerful lawyer, one who has a reputation in the law circles of being merciless while representing a case. In Guilty, I am the unseen puppeteer who sets off a chain of events which drives the case in the direction favourable to the defendant. The direction, the plot, the actors, and everything else in the movie come together to treat the audiences to a fantastic drama. I am sure that people will enjoy watching this web feature film as much as I have enjoyed being a part of it," says Dalip Tahil.

Last year, Tahil was seen in the role of NASA scientist in the Hindi blockbuster film – Mission Mangal. Dalip Tahil was recently seen in the popular web series The Family Man and Hostages, both of which are due to launch into their second seasons.

