Dalit couple death case: MP government removes Guna DM, SP

The Madhya Pradesh government has removed Guna District Magistrate S Vishwanathan and Superintendent of Police Tarun Nayak in the case of a Dalit couple consuming poison after being beaten up by the police personnel who allegedly tried to remove them from a piece of land.

A few days ago, the team which went to remove encroachment on a college land in Cantt police station area of Guna district beat up the Dalit farmer family, after which the farmer couple consumed insecticide. A video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, some police personnel could be seen beating a Dalit man and his family members.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken the matter very seriously and on Wednesday late night issued orders to remove District Magistrate Vishwanathan and SP Nayak. Former chief minister Kamal Nath has targeted the Shivraj government over the incident. Agencies

