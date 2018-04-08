Dalit leader, Jignesh Mewani, charged for comments against Narendra Modi at an event in Karnataka

A case has been registered against Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani for allegedly making incendiary remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Chitradurga, Karnataka, police said



Jignesh Mewani. Pic/PTI

The case was filed based on a complaint from a designated 'flying squad officer' on election duty of Chitradurga Assembly Constituency, T Jayanth. In his complaint, T Jayanth alleged that Jignesh Mewani had made the remarks against PM Modi, while addressing a gathering at an event in Chitradurga last evening. Cases were registered under IPC sections 153, 188, 117 and 34, police said.

