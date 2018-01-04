Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar demands arrest of pro-Hindutva duo for instigating violence

Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar demands arrest of pro-Hindutva duo for allegedly instigating Bhima-Koregaon clash



Sion Circle

Prakash Ambedkar, Bharipa president and grandson of the late Dalit icon Dr BR Ambedkar, has called off the bandh, but not before warning of another strike if the police fail to arrest Manohar 'Sambhaji' Bhide and Milind Ekbote for murder. Ekbote belongs to Samast Hindu Aghadi, while Bhide is from the Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, both booked for instigating the Bhima-Koregaon clash that resulted in the death of one in Pune on Monday and led to violent protests and a statewide bandh.

The Memon example

Ambedkar said Bhide and Ekbote should be charged with murder, even if they did not participate in the riots. He cited the case of Yakub Memon's role in the 1993 bombings: "If he can be booked and hanged for his indirect role, why can't these two be booked for killing people? "The government must take this decision ...there is enough evidence of them conspiring and encouraging their supporters to attack Dalits, who had gone to pay respect to the soldiers who had laid down their lives in the Bhima-Koregaon battle."



Prakash Ambedkar

Ambedkar further alleged that Hindutva organisations were trying to create anarchy in the country. "This is a serious and very big concern for me. The public should now decide if they want these people in power. It's time we take a final call," he said. Yesterday, offices of RSS office-bearers and BJP leaders were targeted by protesters. In Pune, thousands gathered near Ekbote's residence, demanding his arrest.

'It's up to the CM now'

When asked if the violent protests would continue, Ambedkar replied that he was not the only one responsible for maintaining peace. "I gave a call for Maharashtra bandh, and people responded actively. But, let me tell you that all these people don't abide by my directives alone, because there are several organisations and parties. They do share differences," he said. He added that it was now up to the chief minister and state government to ensure peace and harmony in the state. "Whatever happens next will be the CM's responsibility."