Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar: Ready for alliance with Congress

national

A Congress source, however, said the party is in a quandary as it wants an alliance with Prakash Ambedkar but not with the AIMIM

Prakash Ambedkar

Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar, who has announced an electoral tie-up with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM), met state Congress leaders on Thursday to discuss a possible alliance.

A Congress source, however, said the party is in a quandary as it wants an alliance with Ambedkar but not with the AIMIM. Ambedkar, who heads Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, met Congress leaders at the official residence of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Thursday.

