Dalit violence kills nine, injures dozens

Bharat bandh was called to protest the SC order that dilutes a law aimed at preventing atrocities against Dalits & Tribes



A tractor set on fire by a group of protesters during the bandh, in Meerut. on Monday. Pic/PTI

At least nine persons were killed and hundreds injured on Monday in violence across several states as protesters blocked trains, clashed with police and set fire to private and public properties, including police posts, during a nationwide bandh called by Dalit groups, officials said.

Thousands were detained following widespread incidents of arson, firing and vandalism across over 10 states, several of them being BJP-ruled including Madhya Pradesh where at least six persons died during the protests against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Two people died in Uttar Pradesh and one in Rajasthan, according to officials there. Other states hit with violence included Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi. Curfew was imposed in several places, while the Union Home Ministry, which rushed 800 anti-riot policemen to MP and UP, asked all states to take preventive steps and maintain public order to ensure safety of lives and property. The Army and paramilitary forces were also put on standby in Punjab.

In MP, the deceased included four Dalits and two upper caste Hindus, while several others were injured across the state, the officials said. Inspector General (law and order) Makrand Deoskar said that the casualties occurred during fights between the bandh supporters and its opponents and not due to police firing.

Centre seeks review of SC/ST verdict

The Centre on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking review of its recent verdict by which safeguards were put on the provisions of immediate arrest under the stringent SC/ST Act. The apex court, however, declined urgent hearing on a writ petition filed by All India Federation of SC/ST Organisations, claiming that the entire nation has witnessed large-scale violence.

'Govt to move court to negate UGC order'

Seeking to placate agitating Dalit groups, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan said the government, which has filed a review plea in the SC against its verdict on the SC/ST Act, would move court this week to negate a UGC order affecting reservation.

Protests affect over 100 train services

Over 100 passenger and mail train services were affected and two trains, including a Shatabdi, were short-terminated as protesters squatted on the tracks during the bandh.

Additional forces deployed in Rajasthan

About 25-30 companies of additional forces were deployed across Rajasthan, in view of the statewide protests by Dalits, against the dilution of the SC/ST Act, police said. The authorities also suspended mobile Internet services and imposed section 144 in Barmer, Jalore, Sikar and Ahore following reports of violence there. The prohibitory orders were issued after the protests across the state, in response to the nation-wide bandh call given by Dalit groups, turned violent in some areas where several vehicles were torched.

Voices

Rajnath Singh, Home Minister

'The Govt is committed to ensuring welfare of SC/STs and other weaker sections. It has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court to maintain the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act in its present form'

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Law Minister

'A sensitive case like this required a more in-depth consideration with requisite consideration of objective data to come to a conclusion as to whether the law is being abused or there is a need to give protection to the injustice against Dalits'

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener

'The central government should deploy top lawyers for the petition in the SC and the need and fundamental intent of the act should be preserved'

800

Number of anti-riot policemen rushed to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab

20 March

Day SC passed an order baring automatic arrest and registration of cases for alleged harassment of Dalits

32

Percentage of Scheduled Castes in the state of Punjab

22

No. of people injured in Gwalior district

448

No. of people detained in UP

