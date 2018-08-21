Search

Dalit woman accuses man of trying to burn her alive; villagers repudiate her claim

Aug 21, 2018, 21:23 IST | IANS

The matter relates to Puran Bigaha village under Giriyak police station of the district

Dalit woman accuses man of trying to burn her alive; villagers repudiate her claim
Representational Image

One person was on Tuesday arrested in a village of Nalanda district in Bihar for allegedly setting a Dalit woman on fire for trying to resist sexual assault bid. However, Superintendent of Police, Nalanda, Sudhir Kumar Podika said the arrest was made based on the statement given by the woman, who has been admitted to a Patna hospital in a critical condition while investigations were on in view of submissions to the contrary by residents of her village.

The matter relates to Puran Bigaha village under Giriyak police station of the district. According to the villagers, the woman - Puniya Devi - reportedly had a fight with her husband Shankar Manjhi last night after which she poured kerosene on herself and lit a fire.

Her husband had gone out of home by the time and a neighbour Ranjit Chaudhary rushed inside hearing her screams and doused the flames by covering her body with a blanket, the SP said - quoting the villagers' version.

Chaudhary also sustained burned injuries on his hands in the process, the SP said adding, however, that the woman gave a statement at the hospital that the neighbour had been making advances to her and her refusal to indulge enraged him following which he tried to burn her alive.

The woman has also alleged that four other persons - Dina Manjhi, Sunaina Devi, Ram Dev Manjhi and Guddu Manjhi- had assisted Chaudhary in the crime and they have been named as accused in the FIR, the SP said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

Crime Newsnational news

11-year-old girl gang raped by Madrasa manager and others

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK