Dalits in Madhya Pradesh protest Pune violence

Dalits in a Madhya Pradesh city on Thursday protested the violent incident in a Pune village. Parts of Burhanpur city were tense after a shutdown was called and more than 10 buses were damaged



Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Sagar said the situation was under control.

On Monday, disturbances erupted in Maharashtra's Koregaon-Bhima village during celebrations to mark the bicentenary of the Anglo-Peshwa war.

Hundreds of thousands of Dalits had congregated around the Victory Pillar (Vijay Stambh) erected by the British in Sanaswadi village when suddenly stone-pelting started, allegedly by some rightwing groups carrying saffron flags.

In the clashes that ensued between the two groups, a youth was killed.

Dalit parties had called a Maharashtra shutdown on Wednesday to protest the incident.

