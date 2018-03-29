Dalljiet Kaur: It is the responsibility of an actor to look good

Dalljiet Kaur says that she has been getting a lot of compliments on her new look recently



Actor Dalljiet Kaur has undergone a makeover and she looks fantastic. The actor says that she has been getting a lot of compliments on her new look recently. "I am just excited that people compliment me so much these days. I am getting used to the new me and it's super fun," she says.

The actor has started wearing a lot of sarees recently. "I am always told that saree suits me a lot and also that I look sexier in a saree. I love wearing bindis and bangles too," she says.

The actor says that it's important to keep reinventing yourself. She has gone through a tough marriage and divorce and says that she wants to make the most of life now. "I am constantly working on myself as I want to prove it to myself that life has given me another chance. There is only one life and I don't want to leave any stone unturned to see what I could achieve with hard work. I want to see myself achieve what I dream of every day as an actor and want to let my son know that hard work, honesty and persistence can make you achieve the stars," she says.

Actors have to be presentable, adds Dalljiet. "I think it's the responsibility of an actor to look their best. I will never approach a producer to give me a lead role or an important role, that is younger and fun if I look fat and unimpressive," she says.

However, she admits that there is a lot of pressure on actors to look good. "It's a constant battle. People in our industry these days are constantly working on themselves to look better and better. And I think its a sign of progressiveness," she says.

