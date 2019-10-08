Bigg Boss 13: Dalljiet Kaur lashes out at Siddharth Dey for dragging son Jaydon's name in a fight

It is said that a mother is like a roaring lioness and will protect her cub at any cost. It was exactly this which was witnessed in the Bigg Boss house on Monday. Siddharth Dey, who was recently in a fight with all the other contestants of the house, is left with very few friends. However, on October 7's episode, he tried to equate his situation with Dalljiet Kaur's son Jaydon, asking her how she would feel if this happened to him?

What we saw next was surprising to all but in a good way! We saw a mother rising to protect her baby. The otherwise calm and composed Dalljiet lost her cool and asked Siddharth to never mention her son again! It seems that her fans supported her move too and she even trended on Twitter for a long time after the episode was aired. We would also like to tell her fans that her correct spelling is Dalljiet Kaur as she trended online in spite of wrong spelling in posts!

The official Twitter page of Colors even conducted a poll on Twitter, asking fans whether Siddharth was wrong using the name of Dalljiet's name or not. 82% of the people voted for a Yes.

Kya #SiddharthDey ka nomiations ke waqt #DaljietKaur ke bete ka naam lena galat tha? — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 7, 2019

Coming to the show, the makers have made a lot of changes in the thirteenth season. For the uninitiated, they have done away with the concept of commoners v/s the celebrities concept. The set has now been built in Mumbai's Film City, and the first finale will happen within the first four weeks itself.

Will the experiment work?

